Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,256 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Personalis by 3,269.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at $352,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSNL opened at $10.39 on Monday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

