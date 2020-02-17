Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,286,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,662.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 296,527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,719,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $89.21 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.