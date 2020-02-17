Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $203.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

