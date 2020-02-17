Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

NYSE:RJF opened at $98.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $441,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,748 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $489,618.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,895 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.