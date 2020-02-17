Field & Main Bank Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $324.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

