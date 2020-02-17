First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 221,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.