First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,427 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2,477.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 959.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $87.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

