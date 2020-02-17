First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 198,025 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 1,068.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Gardner Denver worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

