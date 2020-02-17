First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,154 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,451 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAC opened at $15.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

