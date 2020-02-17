First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 36,039 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.08. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

