Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,762 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

NYSE:HLT opened at $113.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

