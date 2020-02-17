First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,911 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $108.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

