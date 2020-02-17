First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.21 on Monday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

