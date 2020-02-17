First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 40,440 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in The Medicines by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Medicines by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Medicines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Medicines by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

The Medicines stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

