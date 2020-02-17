First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of PS Business Parks worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $170.67 on Monday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

