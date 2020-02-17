Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Black Stone Minerals worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 62,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

