First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of United States Steel worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 417,866 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 238,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 286,503 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Several research firms have commented on X. Cfra lowered shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.