First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,718 shares of company stock valued at $20,395 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REZI stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

