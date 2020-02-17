First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $166.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.60. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

