California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVA stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

