Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $66.33 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

