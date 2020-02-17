California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Knowles worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

