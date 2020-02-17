California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 45,293 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,293 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

