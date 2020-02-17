California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Adient worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Adient stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Adient PLC has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 3.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

