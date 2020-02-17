California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 429,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 395,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 71,063 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 735,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 232,136 shares during the period.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.56 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWN. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.