NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NBTB opened at $39.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

