California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Boise Cascade worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1,124.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 133,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 122,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:BCC opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 17.47%.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $310,686.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,645.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.