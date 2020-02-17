California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,518 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

