California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 439,149 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 1,829.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,149 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.55% of Evolent Health worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

In other news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

