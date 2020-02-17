ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.