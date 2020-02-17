Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.