Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period.
NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21.
In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
