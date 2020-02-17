CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDK. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CDK Global stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

