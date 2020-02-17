British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after acquiring an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

