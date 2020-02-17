British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after acquiring an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.