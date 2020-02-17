Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.14 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.