Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.90%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after buying an additional 1,515,354 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.