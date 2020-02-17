NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $311.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.18.

NVDA stock opened at $289.79 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $294.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

