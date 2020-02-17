Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on AHT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.