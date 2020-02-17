BidaskClub Downgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Sell

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MIST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,951,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 692,771 shares of company stock worth $11,323,920 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

