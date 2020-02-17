BidaskClub Downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Strong Sell

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48.
In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
