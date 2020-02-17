BidaskClub Downgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Strong Sell

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

