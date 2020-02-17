Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. Kemper has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kemper by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kemper by 972.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

