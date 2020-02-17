PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $37.09 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

