Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective upped by Cfra from $590.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.55.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $648.65 on Friday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $399.57 and a 52-week high of $636.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $593.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

