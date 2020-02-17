Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective upped by Cfra from $590.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.55.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $648.65 on Friday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $399.57 and a 52-week high of $636.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $593.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock worth $10,149,833. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Analyst Recommendations for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System
NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co
California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 439,149 Shares of Evolent Health Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 439,149 Shares of Evolent Health Inc
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report