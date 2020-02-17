Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Cfra

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.87 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

