Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

