Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

