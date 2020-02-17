Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.92 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,669,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 219,524 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 723,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

