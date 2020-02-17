Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.00 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,178,831 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 294,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System
NBT Bancorp Inc. Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co
California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 439,149 Shares of Evolent Health Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 439,149 Shares of Evolent Health Inc
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report