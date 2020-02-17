Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.00 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,178,831 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 294,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

