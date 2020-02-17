BidaskClub Downgrades Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Sell

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. Morphic has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Morphic by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after purchasing an additional 485,755 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

