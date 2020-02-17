California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Natera worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,617.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,647 shares of company stock worth $11,273,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $35.64 on Monday. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

