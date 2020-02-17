Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 456,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 446,174 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $26.22 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.